A new ice cream joint is in town.

Philly’s own popular and locally loved ice cream brand, Milk Jawn, will be opening its first brick-and-mortar this Friday, Aug. 5, at 1439 East Passyunk Avenue, at the corner of East Passyunk and Dickinson Street.

Milk Jawn has already been making waves in the city since early 2020. According to a release, launched by Amy Wilson and partners Ryan Miller and Cathryn Sanderson, Milk Jawn has operated as a delivery-only business while also executing pop-ups and farmers’ markets throughout Philadelphia and its suburbs during the pandemic.

And in addition to the new brick and mortar shop, there is also is a 2,600-square foot production facility at 1303 East Passyunk Avenue. The business is operating as a small batch, premium ice cream brand using only fresh, local dairy products to produce a constantly changing menu of frozen treats. Milk Jawn began as a hobby in Wilson’s kitchen in 2012, but eventually grew into a business with the help of Wilson’s friends and now co-owners Miller and Sanderson.

And it continues to grow.

“We’ve been saying that this day is two-plus years in the making, but really, it’s a decade in the making,” said Wilson. “I never thought a hobby of mine would turn into a business, but I get to work with friends and make and eat ice cream daily, so I certainly can’t complain. It’s been a long road since we started looking for our first storefront, but after a lot of hard work and grinding through some red tape, we are very excited to open our doors and bring a premium ice cream shop to East Passyunk Avenue, which we believe the neighborhood needed.”

Wilson also made a point to note that Milk Jawn has set out to be a more inclusive brand when it comes to people with food allergies or limitations, as they have recently added a number of vegan, non-dairy options. For example, their Mango Sticky Rice ice cream is coconut-cream based, while other vegan ice cream flavors are pea protein-based.

“People are really starting to catch on to the fact that we’re offering vegan, non-dairy ice cream,” added Wilson in another statement. “We’re really proud of the customer base we’ve been able to attract. Our goal is to have all of our ‘all-the-time’ flavors available as non-dairy to those who are on non-dairy regimens, as well as for those who simply try to limit their consumption of dairy. We absolutely don’t want to exclude anyone who loves ice cream.”

So what flavors can be scooped up at Milk Jawn? As the release states, think Tahini Fudge Swirl; Pistachio; Double Fold Vanilla; Cold Brew and Caramelized Cacao Nibs; Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch; Milk and Cookies; Malted Milk Toffee Crunch; Lemon Curd with Blueberry Basil Swirl; Chocolate Peanut Butter; and Chocolate.Vegan flavors include Tahini Fudge Swirl and Mango Sticky Rice. The company also offers seasonal flavors, including Buttermilk Peach; Caramel Apple Pie; and more. Their Earl Grey with Honeycomb won Best New Flavor for the Northeast Region, and second place nationally at the North American Ice Cream Association’s annual convention, which was held in November 2021.

Order pints of ice cream and learn more by visiting milkjawn.com