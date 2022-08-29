My Local Brew Works rings in Labor Day with weeklong celebration

Tim Montague and Wayne Humphrey—two award-winning local home brewers—went professional with the announcement of their nano-brewery, My Local Brew Works, last August. Specializing in contract, special events, and direct-to-public brewing, the brand is now holding a weeklong celebration this year in the historic Global Dye Works Building, where its concoctions are brewed.

Beer-enthusiasts can swing by the nano-brewery, located at 4500 Worth Street, to pick up bottles of freshly brewed craft beer (served as single bottles or four packs dependent on the style), from 2 to 7 p.m. starting on Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 2, a release states.

And while there, both Montague and Humphrey will be on site to give tours of the space, give out free samples and answer any questions that people may have. Plus of course, there will be plenty of beer on sale for purchase.

The beers being offered from My Local Brew Works are said to be perfectly paired with BBQ—and that’s fitting for the fast-approaching Labor Day coming up this weekend. Or, Philadelphians can enjoy the different brews on their own.

First up, the Saison d’ Été comes out to be 7.5% ABV. Described as a classic Belgian-style Farmhouse Ale, made from pils, vienna, and pale wheat malts, plus noble hops and a spicy French saison yeast, the brew will be available in a 12 oz bottle or as part of a four pack with three similar in style, yet contrasting in flavor brews. Additional variations include Dry Hopped, Ginger, and Passionfruit.

According to the release, next up is the Bière de Maurice (6.3% ABV): A Belgian-style Pale Ale infused with various spicy notes, brewed with MLBW friend (and Globe Dye Works neighbor) Mauricio Mendez of Anita’s Guacamole. This seasonal sipper pairs well with Anita’s Guacamole’s Classic Guacamole and Mango Salsa.

Finally, the Cat’s Away (7.5% ABV) is a New England Hazy IPA brewed from pale, wheat, and golden naked oat malts, hopped with Azacca, Citra, Citiva, Ella, and Zamba. As the release also describes, this is the first Hazy IPA in MLBW repertoire — brewed by Humphrey, brewing mentor/recipe consultant George Hummel, and award-winning brewer Jeremy Hancher.

Humphrey and Montague, who also happen to be 2020’s Home Sweet Homebrau Competition People’s Choice winners, created their libation brainchild with the hopes of taking a multifaceted approach to nano-brewing. That means that the local brewery focuses on three areas of business specifically: Contract brewing with authenticity, the ability to develop specialty beers for social and fundraising events, and direct-to-public brewing. The release states that what makes My Local Brew Works so unique is its ability to craft multiple beers of varying styles, flavor profiles and strength, from a single original mash.

This weeklong celebration is just another extension of that ideology.

If interested but unable to make it during the dates/times listed, feel free to reach out to [email protected] to schedule an alternative appointment.

My Local Brew Works is located in Frankford in the Global Dye Works. For information on MLBW, visit mylocalbrewworks.com, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.