Philadelphia prison stabbing leaves inmate injured

A man incarcerated in Philadelphia’s prison system was hospitalized Saturday after being stabbed in the back – the second such incident within the span of a week.

Authorities said the attack occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, which is part of the city’s jail complex on State Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

The victim, a 37-year-old inmate, was stabbed four times in the back and transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, according to police. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police did not provide any information about a suspect or a motive in the attack.

On April 15, a 23-year-old man was seriously wounded as a result of a stabbing that occurred in the Curran-Fromhold dining area.