Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Crime

Philadelphia prison stabbing leaves inmate injured

By Posted on
prison stabbing
Getty Images

A man incarcerated in Philadelphia’s prison system was hospitalized Saturday after being stabbed in the back – the second such incident within the span of a week.

Authorities said the attack occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, which is part of the city’s jail complex on State Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

The victim, a 37-year-old inmate, was stabbed four times in the back and transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, according to police. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police did not provide any information about a suspect or a motive in the attack.

On April 15, a 23-year-old man was seriously wounded as a result of a stabbing that occurred in the Curran-Fromhold dining area.

About the Author

Jack Tomczuk

Jack Tomczuk is a Philadelphia native who started as a news reporter for Metro in March 2020 (just a couple days before COVID hit). Previously, he wrote for the Northeast Times, The Sun newspapers in Burlington and Camden counties and the Press of Atlantic City.

Jobs in Philadelphia

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Philadelphia

Post an Event

View All Events…

News

Entertainment

Sports

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites