Philly’s summer programs are back in full swing

Last Wednesday was the first day of summer, and most Philadelphia students are entering their second week without classes.

As the weather heats up, there are a variety of activities – from academic programs to pools – for families in the city. Most are just beginning, and quite a few still have open slots.

The School District of Philadelphia is kicking off its summer programming Monday. Around 14,000 students are signed up, and officials said late last week that there are a few spots left.

For those entering grades 1 to 7, the district offers a learning program on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday and running through Aug. 4. In addition to lessons, young people will also engage in extracurriculars like music and athletics.

Registration is required. Go to philasd.org/academics/summerprograms.

Parents who have enrolled their child in a district-run kindergarten for the upcoming school year can take part in virtual sessions to better prepare for the transition. Links will be emailed to families who have registered.

Registration is closed for a host of other programs operated through the school system, such as the summer bridge and summer high school programs.

Philadelphia’s long-running Playstreets initiative returned last week. Around 300 residential blocks are closed to vehicular traffic between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. so kids can play, and children can also receive free lunch while school is out.

For a map showing Playstreets locations and other food distribution sites, visit phila.gov/food. Children do not have to have to present a school identification card.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is running camps at 110 locations around the city. Most of the camps are five days a week from July 5 to Aug. 11 and are open to children ages 6 to 12. For more details, go to phila.gov/parks-rec-finder or contact a local recreation center.

Adults and kids looking to cool off can visit a public pool. Some are already operating, and Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration plans to open all 61 outdoor pools on a rolling basis this summer, for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit phila.gov/parks-rec-finder to view a map showing pool locations and classes. Hours and schedules are typically posted at each pool.

Young people between the ages of 12 and 24 who are interested in getting paid and getting work experience can participate in WorkReady, the city’s summer jobs program. For more information, go to workready.org.