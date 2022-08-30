Pineapple Club Party: Some of the best in Philly food scene team up

Two local culinary connoisseurs have partnered together for a night of some charity, and also, some incredible food.

River Twice owner Amanda Rucker and Her Place Supper Club chef/owner Amanda Shulman recently announced a culinary fundraiser to take place on Sunday, Sept. 18. Dubbed the Pineapple Club Party, the event aims to raise money for abortion access and will feature dishes from many of the best chefs in Philadelphia.

Hosted at the rooftop South Philadelphia hotspot Bok Bar, from 2 to 5 p.m, the event’s proceeds will benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds, and Abortion Liberation Fund of PA, with 100% of ticket sales being donated to the two causes—both of whom say they are committed to abortion access, bodily autonomy, and reproductive freedom.

As a release states, tickets for the fundraiser cost $215 apiece and can be purchased at rivertwicerestaurant.com/pineappleclubparty.The event will be rain or shine, and in the case of inclement weather, the party will be moved to the Bok Building gymnasium. Bok Bar donated the space for the afternoon, and Rucker said they will cut off ticket sales at 200 people (ticket entry includes all food and two complimentary drink tickets per person.) Additionally, the venue will have a cash bar with their own featured drinks, and 100% of proceeds from beverage sales from Vintage Imports, Bluecoat Gin and Founders Brewing Co. are being donated to the two organizations.

“It’s been really amazing to watch our community stand up and use their voices as well as donate their time and resources for such an important cause,” expresses Shulman in a statement. “This is an issue that affects all of us – not just women – and we’re doing whatever we can to protect our right to choose and support those who no longer have the privilege we do. I feel really compelled to use the platform I have to speak up. Sitting on the sidelines isn’t an option.”

While at the Pineapple Club Party, guests can try dishes from Shulman, Randy Rucker (River Twice), Marc Vetri, Nok Suntaranon (Kalaya), Jesse Ito (Royal Sushi), Jezabel Careaga (Jezabel’s), Chad Williams (Friday Saturday Sunday), Shola Olunloyo (Studio Kitchen), Jake Rozenberg (Vetri Cucina), Eli Collins (a.kitchen), Melissa McGrath (Sweet Amalia Oyster Market), Andrew Henshaw (Laser Wolf), Khoran Horn (Guardhouse), Michael Ferreri (Irwin’s), Scott Hanson (North by Texas BBQ), Chance Anies (Tabachoy), Jen Carroll (Spice Finch), Jennifer Zavala (Juana Tamale), Cathy Peña (Fiore Fine Foods). Second Daughter Baking Co., and Milk Jawn.

The afternoon will also showcase music from SNACKTIME, and DJ Magglezzz will perform live music during the event as well—plus look out for raffles, games, auctions, and more. As a release states, included in the auctions are a signed Philadelphia Eagles jersey, floor tickets to a Philadelphia 76ers game, a chef’s counter experience at Ari Miller’s Musi BYOB, a chef’s table experience at Scott Calhoun and Dave Feola’s Ember & Ash, bagel and bialy-making classes with Jacob and Alexandra Cohen of Kismet Bagels, and much more.

To help with the cause additionally, the ingredients for the evening have also been donated—including from Primal Supply Meats, Samuels Seafood, Three Springs Fruit Farm, Regalis Foods, Green Meadow Farm, Black Diamond Caviar, Creations by Coppola, Sogno Toscano, Arway Linen, Brine Street Picklery, Vintage Imports, Bluecoat Gin, and Founders Brewing Co.

“I was inspired by Amanda Shulman’s initial push to organize restaurants for a city-wide donation effort back in July,” said Amanda Rucker in a statement. “Having all this anger and frustration with the current state of affairs – there must be some way to channel that into something good. We wanted to keep the donation efforts going, so we put our heads together with our staff, including Marissa Chirico (River Twice), and Juliana Bursack (Her Place), and the event plans took off from there. We’re hoping that this continues to build awareness and raise funds necessary to support these two amazing organizations, as harmful legislation moves across the country.”

For information on the Pineapple Club Party at Bok Bar (800 Mifflin Street), visit rivertwice.com