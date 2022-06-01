Here are some of the most colorful and spirited Pride events you can’t miss this weekend in Philadelphia.

Paint With Pride

This two-hour workshop will take place at Northern Liberties’ new makerspace, artist studio, art class studio and art gallery—1040 Creative. While there this weekend (June 4 from 3 to 5 p.m.), participants can learn how to make their own rainbow themed collage and hand printed wearable work of art. Registration in advance is advised for $35, but there will also be room for walk-ins if space allows.

1040 N 2nd St #301, Liberties Walk, explorenorthernliberties.org

A Gay Old Time

Punchline Philly will be hosting A Gay Old Time—aka a showcase of some of the best LGBTQ+ comics. While there, patrons can hear from familiar faces and also some up-and-coming comedians at this 21+ event. Doors open at 7 p.m., and there will be a 2 drink minimum required per person. Tickets are $15.

33 W. Laurel St., punchlinephilly.com

Moshulu Pride Boat Party

This Friday, BOS Philly and Sway Philly will be hosting a party on the Moshulu to celebrate the start of Pride while on the water. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Philadelphians can dance the night away on three decks, with two DJ’s, plus drinks and of course, the views of the Delaware River Waterfront. Tickets for the party ($30) can be bought online on Eventbrite.

401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, eventbrite.com

City of Philly Flag Raising

As a release states, on Friday, June 3, at noon, the Office of LGBT Affairs will host its annual Flag Raising Event to kick off Philly Gay Pride month. In addition to raising the More Color, More Pride flag, this year’s program theme—Celebrating our Communities—will include speakers from across the LGBTQ+ community. This event is free and open to the public.

1400 JFK Blvd., phila.gov

Pride at Peak Secondhand

This Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a fashion show will take place at Peak Secondhand featuring appearances from Philly Drag Mafia’s Dominique Lee and Miss Redd. The event will also feature a performance from local musician Garnet Daze, a Freddie Mercury impersonator, and face painting for the kids by licensed cosmetologist and body painter Jasmine Connor. Then, the main event will follow hosted by comedian Dan Vetrano.

105 S Center St, Merchantville, New Jersey, peaksecondhand.com

Sip City Mixer

Another waterfront party comes from Sip City Mixer—which also happens to be the winner of Best of Philly by Philadelphia Magazine for Best Gay Night Out. SCM is known as a happy hour, social mixer and hub for special events specifically for LGBTQ women, femmes, trans, NB and GNC Philadelphians. This weekend, the community can join in at the Mixer at Liberty Point on Friday, June 3, from 6 to 9 p.m.

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., libertypointphilly.com

W Philadelphia

It’s a rainbow-filled weekend at the W Philadelphia, which will be hosting a slew of events to celebrate Pride in Philadelphia. Think: An ever-changing concept shop that features selective pop-up collections and collaborations from cities around the world including LGBTQ vendors; LGBTQ+ pool parties on the Wet Deck; live performances; different special packages that include private cabanas, and much, much more.

1439 Chestnut St., marriott.com