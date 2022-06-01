The month of June brings out the rainbow flag at many Philly businesses, including Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square.

In years past, the hotel and meeting space has shown its pride through a slew of different showcases and events—and 2022 will be no different, just a bit bigger.

“Sofitel Philadelphia is passionate about supporting our local community,” said Sofitel Philadelphia General Manager Angela Bauer in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring back our pride line-up better and bigger than ever, with our Pride Drag Teas, an art reception, the return of Fête de La Musique, and a month-long benefit for the William Way LGBT Community Center. We invite you to stop by and join us during Pride Month – our doors are always open to all. We are thrilled to be back again and to welcome and celebrate with the entire community.”

Sofitel Philadelphia will once again showcase the Hall of LGBTQ Flags Exhibition, which features six individual LGBTQ flags flying high above the lobby to celebrate the diversity of the local and hotel LGBTQ community. The raising of the flags coincides with a month-long benefit to support the William Way LGBT Community Center as well.

As a release states, Sofitel Philadelphia will donate $1 per each banquet menu item designated with the WWCC’s logo on the menu. Designated items range from breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets to beverages and snack breaks for groups of 10 or more people hosting a meeting or event at Sofitel Philadelphia. In addition, the hotel will also donate $1 from every Liberté cocktail sold in the Liberté Lounge to the WWCC during Pride Month. The Liberté Cocktail is available in the Liberté Lounge and features pear-infused vodka, lemon, St. Germain and sparkling wine.

“As part of our commitment to philanthropy, we started this program in 2017 and donated more than $40,000 to Broad Street Ministry and Attic Youth Center before the pandemic,” continued Bauer in a statement. “We are proud to expand our commitment to the community, which is why we are extended and expanding this program and celebrating our latest charity partner. One dollar from select items on our banquet menu will be donated to the William Way LGBT Community Center – starting in June and through the rest of the year.”

Already famous for their afternoon tea service, Sofitel Philadelphia will additionally be showcasing four weekends of their drag tea in June, with a new Drag Tea featuring Brittany Lynn’s Drag Mafia (full schedules can be found online.) While there, participants can indulge in a wide variety of tea sandwiches, scones, pastries and a Palais Des Thes (selection of nine different teas) — plus your choice of a champagne, mimosa or bellini.

Drag Tea starts each week at 2 p.m. and runs through 4 p.m. inside Chez Colette Brasserie. Tickets are $75 per person for a standard drag tea service, or $85 with bottomless drinks (mimosas, champagne or Bloody Marys.) And $5 from each purchase will also be donated to the William Way LGBT Community Center.

To learn more about Sofitel Philadelphia (120 S 17th St.) and their Pride Month celebrations, visit sofitel-philadelphia.com