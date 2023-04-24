Spring Awakening at Stratus Rooftop Lounge blooms “bigger than ever”

NOTE: After publication, the event has been moved to Thursday, May 11 due to weather

Spring has sprung in Philadelphia, and to celebrate the shift to a new season, Stratus Rooftop Lounge will be celebrating with another Spring Awakening event fresh off of the success of the 2022 extravaganza with the same name.

Taking place this Friday, April 28, on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, this annual activation has been dubbed the theme “Starry Night: Hollywood Glam by the Decade” and will open with a VIP hour from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by the full event from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This Hollywood movie premiere-influenced soirée boasts live music from SNACKTIME and noted DJs spinning vinyl, classic cocktails and elevated hors d’oeuvres popular from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, Madonna-inspired burlesque, go-go dancers, breakdancers, and so on, the release states.

“The response from last year’s Spring Awakening event was tremendously positive, and proved to be the event of the year – and now we’re looking ahead to making this year’s bigger and better than ever before,” said Eric Johnson, General Manager of Stratus Rooftop Lounge in a statement.

Johnson continued: “Our goal for Starry Night, Hollywood Glam by the Decade is to transport our guests back to a time full of fun. The goal is for The Ultimate Spring to be the celebratory party we’ve all been looking for after the past two years. Plus, it marks a new, vibrant, and fun-filled spring and summer ahead at Stratus Rooftop Lounge.”

The evening overall will showcase a newly launched seasonal cocktail menu from Lead Bartender Patrick Banko (think: riffs on a Tequila Sunrise, Sex on the Beach, Cosmopolitan and more), plus bites from Stratus and sister restaurant Red Owl Tavern located on the first floor of the building. Each part of the space—from the two lounge room pavilions to the main room and bar—will represent a different decade, with the food, libations and decor matching.

Entertainment will come from DJ Romain, DJ Vanya, and DJ Hollywood, plus, Best of Philly 2022 winner SNACKTIME will be making 30-minute appearances in between the DJ sets. The release also states that the Mist and Vapor pavilions will simultaneously offer an interactive experience for guests complete with elaborate 80’s-inspired burlesque performances from über-popular entertainers Lelu Lenore, Mika Romantic, and more, in addition to go-go dancers and professional breakdancers.

Tickets for VIP cocktail hour (5:30 – 8:30 p.m.), include complimentary fare, access to all entertainment and a select open bar option—these tickets are priced at $100 per person. General Admission, on the other hand, is $20 per person with pay-as-you go food and beverage available. Tickets for Spring Awakening at Stratus Rooftop Lounge can be purchased by visiting sevenrooms.com

And for more information on Stratus Rooftop Lounge (433 Chestnut St.) visit stratuslounge.com