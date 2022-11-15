Thanksgiving dinner in Philly: Where to gobble gobble in 2022

Looking to indulge, find something a bit unique, or just find a way to make a special memory? Here is where to check out Thanksgiving dinner in Philly.

Dolce Italian

Located inside the W Hotel Philadelphia, Dolce will be offering a Thanksgiving dinner buffet on Nov. 24, and also, specialty breakfast and lunch options. Firstly, the breakfast buffet—which spans a waffle station, omelette station, fruits, breakfast meats, pastries and more—will be offered from 7 to 11 a.m.

Lunch and dinner on the other hand will run from noon to 6 p.m., with offerings including salads, turkey roulade, prime rib, salmon, chestnut stuffing, brussel sprouts, mashed potatoes, and a dessert station. Prices ($15-$80) depend on age and timing, and more information can be found online.

1437 Chestnut Street, dolceitalianrestaurant.com

The Wayward

For Thanksgiving dinner in Philly, this East Market venue will be offering both a prix-fixe and à la carte dining experience. For the first option, The Wayward will serve up three courses spanning roasted garden beets salad, apple cider brined turkey breast, and a Basque cheesecake for dessert, plus some sides (think bacon croissant stuffing, crispy brussel sprouts and more.)

À la carte options will range in prices and reservations are now available for seating times from 5 to 10 p.m.

1170 Ludlow Street, thewayward.com

Cray Taste Old City

This Old City venue will be offering its own spin on Thanksgiving dinner in Philly. On Nov. 24, Cray will be serving up a specialty meal priced at $24.99 per person ($15.99 for kids 10 and under).

According to a release, menu items span a choice of entrees that include roasted turkey, fried chicken, red pepper shrimp, or fried whiting, as well as a choice of two sides, featuring stuffing, candied yams, sautéed kale, mac and cheese, cornbread, and cranberry sauce. There will also be a choice of sweet potato pie or pumpkin pie for dessert. Reservations are now available for Turkey Day dinner from 3 to 9 p.m.

118 Market Street, craytaste.com

Renault Winery and Resort

Renault will host three seatings for Turkey Day in 2022 (noon, 2:30 or 5 p.m.) And for those who head to this New Jersey hotspot, dinner will be served in the Champagne Ballroom.

Reservations are now open for a Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 24, and a few menu highlights include a harvest salad starter, free-range turkey main course, a Grand Dessert Table and a smattering of sides (think roasted yams with a brown sugar glaze, traditional stuffing, white cheddar mac ‘n’ cheese, roasted brussel sprouts and more). The dinner costs $59 per adult and $29 per child (ages 3 to 10) and a cash bar will also be available.

72 Bremen Ave, Egg Harbor City, New Jersey, renaultwinery.com

Chez Colette

Located inside of the Sofitel Rittenhouse hotel, Chez Colette will be offering a “grand buffet” for Turkey Day in Philadelphia. For $80 per adult (which includes a complimentary glass of champagne) and $40 for children under 12, the establishment will be throwing out all the stops for their dinner on Nov. 24.

Offerings span a raw bar (think jumbo shrimp, oysters on the half shell, crab cocktail claws and more), an assortment of appetizers (spanning cheese and charcuterie, a fall squash salad, grilled vegetables and more), a smattering of entrees (including roasted monkfish, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, truffle macaroni and cheese, sweet potato casserole and others), plus a carving station boasting turkey and prime rib. To end things on a sweet note, Chez Colette will also offer a dessert station offering a variety of pies, pastries and tarts. Reservations are now available.

120 S. 17th Street #5115, sofitel-philadelphia.com

Bridget Foy’s

Down on South Street, Bridget Foy’s will be offering its own Thanksgiving dinner in Philly with seatings available from 1 to 8 p.m. Diners can either secure a Turkey Dinner ($30) which features roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, brussel sprouts, cranberry compote and gravy, or opt for some à la carte options. Highlights include butternut squash soup, a Honeycrisp apple salad, crab hush puppies, steamed mussels, braised short rib, mushroom campanelle and more.

200 South Street, bridgetfoys.com

The Prime Rib

Located inside the Live! Casino and Hotel, The Prime Rib will be serving a Thanksgiving feast prix fixe menu for $65 per person on Nov. 24. The meal will feature a full turkey dinner, plus, a soup, salad and dessert. And as a release states, a special cocktail was also created by bartender Dan Kulisek for those who would rather drink the season (or dessert). The Pumpkin Spice Martini is made with real pumpkin pie, Godiva white chocolate liqueur and vanilla vodka.

900 Packer Ave., philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com

Fork

Fork will be offering a four-course prix-fixe menu for $110 per person. First course offerings span squash soup with pickled apple, beet salad with persimmons and yogurt, and more. The entrees—spanning a Green Meadow Farm Roasted Heirloom turkey, whole Pennsylvania trout, and a dry-aged 32 oz rib eye steak—can serve two people.

Sides being offered at Fork include Parker House rolls, Anadama corn and walnut stuffing, mashed potatoes with shaved truffle, and roasted fall root vegetables and mushrooms. To finish off the meal with some sweets, Fork will serve dessert from their sister restaurant High Street Philly with options including apple brown butter crumb pie, kabocha squash pie, chocolate hazelnut silk pie and more.

Additionally, guests can opt to elevate the experience by adding on oysters for $4 per piece and charcuterie and cheese for two at $25. Reservations are available via OpenTable.

306 Market Street, forkrestaurant.com

Bellevue Hotel

The Bellevue Hotel will be hosting two seatings for Thanksgiving dinner in Philly this year at 1 and 5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom. Menu highlights include a maple thyme brined turkey, salads, a smattering of side dishes, plus, a raw bar, cheese and charcuterie spread, and a large dessert table. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are also available, and there will be spirited beverages available to purchase as well.

As a release states, the event will also feature live classical music. Reservations are available on Open Table, and for guests who want to spend the night or make a weekend of it, hotel reservations are available to be made. The buffet comes out to be $90 per person plus tax and 24% gratuity. The experience is half priced for children ages 5-12, and children ages 4 and under are free.

200 S. Broad Street, hyatt.com