Thanksgiving Takeout Guide: There’s plenty of Philly flavor this holiday season

This Thanksgiving, there is more than one delicious option for takeout in Philly.

High Street Philly

High Street is offering a few different options for Thanksgiving takeout in Philly via Tock. Titled the “Everything But The Bird” package, the set includes sourdough stuffing with roasted mushrooms and sage, smoked mashed maple kabocha squash, roasted fingerling potatoes with cippolini onions and crispy brussels sprouts, traditional Thanksgiving gravy, cranberry chutney, and a radicchio and endive salad with walnut vinaigrette, dried cranberries, gorgonzola and kumquats.

There’s also the option to add a roasted turkey or an oven-ready brined Green Meadow Farm turkey, plus parker house rolls with malted butter, five spice apple pie with walnut oat crumb, chocolate silk pie with a cranberry-rosemary bottom and rye crust, ginger honeynut squash pie with brown sugar meringue, and all of High Street’s fresh baked breads.

Orders can be placed now through Nov. 17 on Tock and all packages will be available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 6 p.m.

101 S. 9th Street, highstreetonmarket.com

Samuel’s

For $175, this Center City all-day dining destination is offering a catering package that will feed 6 to 8 people. The offerings will feature Thanksgiving classics such as country stuffing and pumpkin pie—plus Samuel’s specialty pastry dishes and menu items can be added for an additional charge. More information can be found online.

1523 Sansom Street, samuelsphilly.com

Honeysuckle Provisions

For Thanksgiving takeout in Philly, Honeysuckle will be offering an assortment of pies at their Afrocentric grocery and cafe in West Philadelphia. A few different options are available to purchase (through email at [email protected]) and the varieties range.

Highlighted offerings include the “Princess Pamela’s Molasses Pie” and “A Sweet Potato Pie.” As a release states, the first is a recipe adapted from ‘Princess Pamela’s Soul Food Cookbook’ in honor of the culinary legend, while “A Sweet Potato Pie” features locally grown red garnet sweet potatoes with caramelized and charred potato skins and is inspired by John Coltrane’s favorite dessert.

310 S 48th Street, honeysucklephl.com

Oyster House

For something a tad different than just your traditional Thanksgiving takeout in Philly, Oyster House will be offering oyster stuffing, pies and trays of shrimp cocktail for pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Shrimp Cocktail Platter ($78) boasts two dozen jumbo gulf shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and lemons, Cornbread Oyster Stuffing ($36) which serves 4-6 people, plus House Made Pies (9″) with flavors including a salted honey pie ($34), gooey bourbon pecan pie ($40), pumpkin cheesecake ($38) and an option to add a pint of fresh whipped cream ($5). Orders must be placed by Saturday Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

1516 Sansom Street, oysterhousephilly.com

Garces Trading Company

For Turkey Day this year, Garces Trading Company is offering a meal that can serve 6 to 8 people with two pick up dates (Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.) if you order by Nov. 18. For $325, Philadelphians and those who live within 15 miles of Center City (yes, they deliver) will be able to indulge in a few different offerings.

Highlights include an herb-roasted turkey, sausage stuffing, kale and citrus salad, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, and cornbread. Additional add-ons include a 4 lb. prime rib with bordelaise and horseradish crème fraiche (for an extra $200) or pie—spanning apple, chocolate bourbon and sweet potato. Pick-ups will be available at The Kimmel Center at the Spruce Street entrance.

300 S. Broad Street, garcestradingcompany.com

Iron Hill Brewery

According to a release, available for $75, Iron Hill’s Thanksgiving-To-Go features oven-roasted turkey breast, sage and sausage stuffing, buttery mashed potatoes, and country-style green beans with caramelized onions and bacon. Dinner also includes cranberry-orange sauce and gravy, and apple and pumpkin pie can be added for $12 each.

Pre-orders now through Friday, Nov. 18, with pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at any Iron Hill location. Craft beer packs will also only be $10 on that date, and all growler fills are also $12.

Multiple locations, ironhillbrewery.com

Vernick Coffee Bar

If you’re looking for some sweet additions to Turkey Day this year, Vernick Coffee Bar will be offering some treats from Executive Pastry Chef Danielle Seipp.

Pick-up items include a carrot cake pie boasting salted ginger-spiced graham crust, a dirty chai pumpkin pie topped with dollops of white chocolate coffee whipped cream and chai spiced pumpkin seeds, a dulce de leche caramel apple pie boasting crisp pink lady apples from Lancaster Farm Fresh dusted with powdered sugar, and lastly (but certainly not least) a salted chocolate pecan pie baked with premium French dark chocolate.

Orders for pick-up can be made 48 hours in advance on tock.

1800 Arch Street, 2nd floor lobby, vernickcoffeebar.com

Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone

Over in Collingswood, Nunzio will be offering its own take on Thanksgiving takeout in Philly. All items can be picked up (and heated and served at home) and span baked turkey bolognese ($65), butternut squash bisque ($14), truffle gnocchi ($85), Italian sausage and broccoli rabe stuffing ($23), baked cauliflower ($26), mashed sweet potato ($24) and much more. Orders are to-go only and must be made by calling the restaurant before Nov. 20 with pickup on Nov. 23. A full list of offerings can be found online.

706 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, New Jersey, nunziosbyob.com

Hudson Table

In 2022, Thanksgiving takeout in Philly is made easy with spots like Hudson Table. This year, the venue will be offering high end meal kits, which are only back for a limited time.

According to a release, reheating/finishing instructions will be provided, as will streamlined pickup and takeout. All turkeys will be cooked the morning of pick-up with the intention of being enjoyed on Thanksgiving with 4 servings included. The pickup window will be open until 6 p.m. on Nov. 23 (and the venue asks that you bring a reusable bag if you have one).

Highlighted menu items include a brined and roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, broccoli and cauliflower gratin, mashed potatoes, a fall spinach salad, potato rolls and pumpkin cheesecake bars.

1001 N. 2nd Street, Unit 01, hudsontable.com