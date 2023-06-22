Fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival

Taking place Saturday, June 24, from 7 to 10 p.m., this adults-only event lets Philadelphians 21+ sample a huge variety of brews scattered throughout the venue, while walking among big cats, great apes and plenty of other animals.

Tickets ($45 to $95) to the Summer Ale Festival include complimentary parking, free shuttle service from 30th Street Station, a signature souvenir tasting cup, more than 100 award-winning craft beers, seltzers and ciders, nearly a dozen food trucks with a variety of foods to purchase, live music zones and access to the zoo’s 42-acre campus to visit select animal exhibits.

Plenty of local and popular brewing companies will be on site including Evil Genius, Yards, Two Roads, Singlecut, Flying Fish, Ommegang, Beatbox Brew, Heavy Seas, Yuengling, Iron Hill, Ploughman Cider, Von C, Wissahickon Brewing Company and more, plus food trucks. Once you’re in, you can try as many or as few samples of beer as you like.

3400 W. Girard Ave., philadelphiazoo.org

Kidchella

Smith Memorial Playground’s Kidchella is back this weekend for the month of June. Philadelphians can bring blankets, chairs and the whole family to the occasion, which will take place this Friday, June 23, at 4 p.m. The evening will feature mini performances, activities, snacks, giveaways and food trucks, and then the main concert will start at 5 p.m. This weekend specifically, Kidchella in June will feature performances from Alex & the Kaleidoscope + Johnny Shortcake.

As a release states, Emmy Award-winning Alex & the Kaleidoscope is an interactive music entertainment brand that inspires children to learn through the power of songs. The Johnny Shortcake Show, on the other hand, is a charming children’s musical themed around celebrating silliness. The show also features soul music for children, teaches important life lessons, and “feels like one big disco party.” June’s concert is free, courtesy of Wawa Welcome America and is rain or shine.

3500 Reservoir Dr., smithplayground.org

Showtime at Sundown: The Sequel

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is bringing back a fan favorite beer collaboration event at The Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Lehighton. During the double feature of ‘Jaws’ and ‘The Jerk’ on the drive-in’s large cinemaScope screen, the Neshaminy Creek crew will be onsite selling individual cans and 6-packs of the Retro American Lager along with their ‘Jaws’-inspired Summer Dollars Sour Ale (which will also be available at the brewery’s three locations beginning on the 23rd as well.)

As a release states, this is also the first night of The Mahoning Drive-In’s Screenwriter Spotlight Series featuring screenwriter and actor Carl Gottlieb who co-wrote ‘Jaws’ and its first two sequels, as well as classics like ‘The Jerk’ and ‘Caveman’. Tickets for this double feature are available on The Mahoning Drive-In website.

Fancy On Delancey: Through The Looking Glass

The Plays & Players Theatre’s second annual fundraising event is back this Saturday, June 24. This year, Philadelphians will be transported into the world of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ with a ‘Through the Looking Glass’ theme, and guests are asked to don their best costumes as you explore interactive performances by Envoûté Entertainment from the basement to the third floor of the 112-year-young jewel box building on Delancey street.

As a release states, admission includes hors d’oeuvres and free-flowing drinks, with a VIP Caterpillar’s Lounge filled with exclusive spirit tastings. The mainstage on the ground floor however will feature tea and crumpets, while the blackbox lobby will host the Queen of Hearts, and Quig’s Pub will have specialty cocktails that “will transport you to Wonderland.”

Attendees will also be permitted to explore the stage. General admission is $75/person, and VIP is $100/person.

1714 Delancey St., www.PlaysandPlayers.org.

Rothman Roller Rink

Last month marked the start of the colorfully-decorated retro Rothman Roller Rink back out in front of City Hall at Dilworth Park.

The rink itself will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission will be $8 for children 10 and younger and $10 for adults. Skate rental is $6, and group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. While online purchases are recommended, in-person sales will be offered onsite based on availability. On Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Matinee Skate will offer $5 off of admission to guests of all ages.

Philadelphians can also grab some grub while there as well from the Air Garden Grille for bites such as street corn, fried fish tacos, sweet treats and a bevvy of kid and adult beverages.

1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org