Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Mead Fest

My Local Brew Works is hosting a celebration chock full of mead and other treats at their brewery this Saturday, Aug. 6, from noon to 2 p.m. While at Mead Fest, visitors can join in on the event, which was started in 2002 by the American Homebrewers Association to both honor and draw attention to the libation. The alcoholic beverage is brewed by fermenting honey with water and other ingredients, and is widely considered to predate agriculture in its discovery.

During Mead Fest, My Local Brew Works has partnered with Anita’s Guacamole and Weckerly’s Ice Cream for the spirited venture. While there, Philadelphians can try blueberry and raspberry flavored meads both standalone or paired with a chips and fruit-forward salsa courtesy of Anita’s as well as in the form of mead floats, with pours over Weckerly’s vanilla ice cream, a release states. And finally, The MLBW team will be available to talk about all things mead and will be brewing new batches of blackberry, mango, and peach flavors. Bottles of mead will also be available for purchase on-site and the newly brewed meads will be available for pre-purchase.

4500 Worth St., mylocalbrewworks.com

Outdoor Movie at Dilworth Park

Pictures in the Park officially made its return to Dilworth Park last month, and kicked off a full schedule of free outdoor movies. The series, which is supported by TD Bank, will continue every Friday through Aug. 26 with showtimes beginning at sundown (approximately 8:15 p.m.) This week, Aug. 5, Philadelphians can check out ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ with snacks available at the Air Grille Garden, plus beer, wine and cocktails for adults 21 and older. Bringing your own chair or blankets is also encouraged.

Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., on the west side of City Hall, Philadelphia, centercityphila.org

8th Annual MycoSymbiotics Mushroom & Art Festival

The second biggest mushroom festival in the country is taking place this weekend at Stonehedge Gardens in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania. From Aug. 5-7, the 3-day camping extravaganza will focus on ecological literacy and art. A full schedule is available online, but Philadelphians can expect a full day of programming from yoga to start each morning to expert-guided forays into the forest and hands-on workshops on mycology, permaculture and ecological literacy. Nights will also be filled with live music and art for all ages as well.

51 Dairy Road, Tamaqua, mycofest.net

Blues Bonanza at Twisted Tail

According to a release, in celebration of International Blues Day, this Saturday, Aug. 6, The Twisted Tail in Headhouse Square will host the Blues Bonanza, a four-day 22-hour musical fête with a stellar line-up to match. Starting on Thursday, Aug. 4 and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 8, guests will be able to indulge in music from all over, including some local favorites.

Stand outs include Brendan Johnson, an American folk acoustic artist known for his work in the groups Stella Ruze and Philly’s The Juice; The Alicia Maxwell Project, a four-piece Delaware-based group specializing in blues, rock, soul and funk; Tom Craig, a three-time Independent Blues Awards nominee; Reverend Chris, a Philly-raised and NOLA-sculpted jazz pianist; and The Twisted Tail’s own harmonica-wielding bandleader Mikey Junior, accompanied by guitarist and long-time partner-in-crime Filthy Rich.

509 S. 2nd St., thetwistedtail.com

The Oval XP

The Oval XP is open for business and Philadelphians can head to the newly re-imagined outdoor space every Wednesday through Sunday until Aug. 26.

The Oval XP showcases award-winning and talented local artists, makers and entrepreneurs, with art installations, live music performances, wellness programming and more, alongside numerous food and beverage pop-ups throughout the season, according to a release.

What catches the eye immediately at the venue is the 108-foot tall ferris wheel (offering riders never-before-seen views of Philadelphia – including 360-degree aerial views of the Ben Franklin Parkway, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Center City skyline) and the summer stage. The beer garden, on the other hand, is operated by Philly’s own Milkboy, and will feature 24 taps from local craft breweries alongside a rotating selection of pop-up menus crafted by local minority and female chefs.

Finally, for those looking for family-friendly programming, The Imagination Space at The Oval XP offers free immersive installations and amenities designed to engage kids ages 12 and under. As the release states, in The Imagination Space, visitors can enjoy nine-hole miniature golf course, imagination playground blocks and builder kits, and interactive gaming activities – like ping-pong, Connect Four and Legos, plus borrow books and instruments from the outdoor reading and music carts.

2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, theovalphl.org