Tinsel Takes Flight is city’s first Eagles pop-up experience

Typically, Philadelphians head to Tinsel during the fall and winter season for its Halloween-themed and Christmas-themed pop-ups. This time of year however, the space is doing something a little different with Tinsel Takes Flight.

As the Eagles soar in the playoffs, this space is paying homage to the best NFL fans in the country.

The new activation opened this past weekend, and will be doing Eagles chants until the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

“There’s never been a better time to be a Philly sports fan and we want to celebrate that energy and excitement. We want to bring the best sports fans in the world together in one place to support our city,” said owner of Craft Concepts Group Teddy Sourias in a statement.

Throughout the 2,000-square-foot space, Philadelphians will find memorabilia, original art installations, sports murals, photo opportunities, and themed light installations. The menu follows suit, taking nods from some of the Eagles most prominent players and other sports-inspired concoctions.

Highlights include the Hurts So Good, (City Distilling Vodka, lemonade, blue curacao and razzmatazz), The Graham Sacker (Jameson orange whiskey, amaretto and apple cider), the Swole Batman (tequila, sour apple, cranberry and a splash of pineapple), The Hungry Dog (whiskey, peach and lemonade), and others. The drinks were designed by Alexis Alman and Josh Leva.

Tinsel Takes Flight also serves up different beer and seltzers such as the Flying Fish Go Birds, Free Will Dreams & Nightmares Pale Lager and Miller Lites, Coronas and White Claws.

“Tinsel Takes Flight is a whole new direction for Philadelphia’s premiere pop-up bar,” Sourias continued. “We are known as the city’s number one pop-up bar for Halloween and for Christmas, and we wanted to challenge ourselves, transition and try out something new. Our team is full of die-hard Philly fans who want to celebrate this historic season for Philly sports. We tapped our new lead designers from our holiday installations and created something that we hope will be a true touchdown for our city.”

For vibe and renovations, Tinsel tapped the creative talents of Jillian Keys (who worked on Tinsel Christmas 2022) and Stephanie Irwin (who assisted with Uptown U-Ville 2022 and Tinsel Christmas 2022), a release states.

Artist Scott Johnston also returned and did the custom bartop and art pieces, and Mistress Zeneca and Jason Miller created the moving player custom piece high above the bar. Renovations include the additional walls and installations, revamping the main entrance tunnel and a brand new custom bar top with sports memorabilia from over the decades.

So, even if you’ve been to the space before, it looks completely different—something Tinsel has become known for throughout the years.

On days without games, visitors can find different tunes to set the mood, and for Game Day, the sound for TVs will be on. And speaking of television, the space has added a giant 100 inch screen, with five additional televisions that range from 32 to 80 inches each.

Tinsel Takes Flight, 116 S. 12th St., is open Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 a.m. For information, visit and follow @TinselPhilly on social media.