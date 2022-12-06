Tinseltown is back in 2022 and brighter than ever

Back for another holiday season, Tinseltown has returned to the Fairgrounds at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. And yes, the offerings at this seasonal activation are as glamorous and sparkly as the name sounds.

Officially titled the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular presented by Dietz & Watson, the experience spans a vast neighborhood of wintertime lights, shopping options, tasty treats, plus activities—and some are brand new for this year. Among the fresh additions includes an ice-skating rink with real ice, a two-lane 160-foot ice slide, an expanded vendor village, a brand-new layout and more.

The light sculptures are arranged all over the property, with some fixtures focusing on localized icons and landmarks—Gritty, the Liberty Bell and others make an appearance—and other seasonal structures are also seen throughout Tinseltown (visitors will see Santa, his reindeer and much more.)

At the Holiday Spectacular, Philadelphians can also find themed concession offerings, including a s’mores station, spots offering spiked beverages and more, and the Mistletoe Marketplace. For 2022, this specific section of the experience has been expanded and will include more vendors including Spector Sports Art, Pure Bliss Home Decor, Sweet Drips Handmade Crafts, KIN Apparel, Sugar Rush Macaroons, Astro Vinyl Art, The Box Monster and more.

The new 160-foot ice slide and real ice rink also act as focal points in Tinseltown this year.

Additionally, the Holiday Spectacular will also include a few different themed nights. Firstly, every Friday, a professional choir will entertain guests with their takes on classic holiday songs. According to the release, the upcoming performances for Fa La La La La Fridays with Carolers include the Greater Philadelphia Coral Society (Dec. 9), Mainline Singers (Dec. 16), Olde Towne Carolers (Dec. 23), and the Olde Towne Carolers Trio (Dec. 30).

Tinseltown will also feature Waggin’ Wednesdays where guests are welcome to bring their furry friends (if they are leashed) and on these specific nights, owners can also get their dog’s photo taken with Santa by purchasing one of Tinseltown’s premium photo packages.

Lastly, Gritty will be making appearances at Tinseltown on select “Gritty Claus” nights. As the release states, during select dates, holiday goers and Philly sports fans alike can see Flyers’ mascot Gritty during their visit to this seasonal activation. Those looking to get photos with Gritty—who will be dressed to the nines in his finest holiday threads—can visit his photo hut as part of Tinseltown’s Front Gate ticket package. Guests will have the opportunity to view and purchase their Front Gate photos at the end of their visit.

As of now, Gritty is set to appear on Thursdays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22. Philadelphians should also note that photo opportunities with Gritty will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular presented by Dietz & Watson is open now through Dec. 31. Hours of operation include Wednesdays through Sundays from 4:30 to 10 p.m. until Dec. 18. After that date, hours of operation change to Mondays through Sundays from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Timed tickets (and flex options) are available online. Visitors should note that some dates close a bit early (check online) and ample parking is available for free adjacent to the event space.

More information regarding Tinseltown can be found at TinseltownHoliday.com or by following along on social: @tinseltownholiday (Instagram), @tinseltown_holiday (Tik Tok) and @TinseltownHoliday (Facebook).