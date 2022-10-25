Turkey Day Tailgate kicks off this weekend

Tailgating is a fall-time Philadelphia classic, but tailgating for a good cause is specific to a few instances—including the Turkey Day Tailgate.

Philly PR Girl’s 7th annual charity tailgating event is back again for 2022, and will take place this Sunday, Oct. 30 before the Eagles vs. Steeler’s game at the Lincoln Financial Field. This year’s festivities will directly benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence (BBBSI), and as a release states, proceeds from the event will help the nonprofit continue to deliver mentoring programs that ignite the power and promise of youth in Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The organization’s vision is that all youth achieve success in life.

To kick things off on a spirited note, Tito’s Handmade Vodka (who is also an event sponsor) will be serving cocktails from their POD bar at the event. The O’Hara Home Team, along with other even sponsors—First Choice Mortgage Advisors and SQS Square Settlements—will also be on site.

Radio personality Natalie Engeloff will be back to host the tailgate this year, and DJ Martin will be performing throughout the experience. The Turkey Day Tailgate also highlights a few local spots serving up seasonal flavors and fall-time treats.

For one, Thanksgiving-inspired food will be provided by Primo’s Hoagies with their signature “Pilgrim” sandwich. Kay Kay’s from South Philly will be also be getting into the holiday spirits early with Thanksgiving sides spanning stuffing, sweet potatoes and mac and cheese. Libation-wise, there will be rose from City Winery and a HazyIPA from nicethingsBEER. And to end things on a sweet note, Saxby’s and Insomnia Cookies will be providing pastries and cookies.

For a pick-me-up, Saxby’s will be providing coffee and energy drinks will be available from Philadelphia Eagle Haason Reddicks energy drink, R7 Energy. Memoriez Photobooth will also be on-site, along with special guests stopping by from the Philadelphia Eagles. Since the event is happening a little earlier this year, the organizers have also decided to add a spooky twist—but it’s said to be a surprise.

This event is 21+ unless accompanied by an adult, and a raffle will be held at the tailgate with all the proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence.

As the release states, the organization is actively recruiting new volunteers to serve as role models and “Bigs” to the city and surrounding areas, including Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware Counties in PA, and also Burlington, Gloucester, and Camden Counties in NJ. Raffle items this year include signed Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Union items, Museum of Illusions tickets, a dinner and a show package at City Winery, a Five Iron Golf gift card and much, much more.

Tickets ($25-$40) are now on sale for Turkey Day Tailgate. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite and to find out updates, visit phillyprgirl.com