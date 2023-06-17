Delicious and unique ways enjoy Father’s Day in Philadelphia

Darling Jack’s Tavern

This new Midtown Village bar and restaurant is offering a few different items for those looking for a boozy brunch option for Father’s Day in Philadelphia. Patrons can order up martinis (that come in mini shakers), an “All in the Family” burger topped with cheddar and grilled onions on a sourdough bun, flank steak chilaquiles, the DJ Tavern Dip made with wagyu brisket, and much more.

104 S. 13th St., darlingjacks.com

Dock Street Brewing Company

Dads can head to Dock Street to check out a special tour and dining/drinking experience for Father’s Day in Philadelphia.

According to a release, for $45 per person, guests will receive a full tour of the brewhouse located at Dock Street South, samples with tour guide Matt Piatek, a Dock Street logo pint glass, choice of one entrée (brunch item or a pizza) and one draft beer. There are two time slots at noon and 1 p.m. and groups will be limited to 15 or so guests per tour.

2218 Washington Ave., dockstreetbeer.com

Fette Sau

You can celebrate Father’s Day with some big flavor this year with Fette Sau’s various BBQ packages. The “Fat Cow” offers an all-beef option, while the “Pigs in a Clover” pick is all pork. There’s also a family dinner option offering both, and all packages come with a mix of sides (think spicy slaw, burnt end baked beans, potato salad, mac n cheese and more) plus different sauces.

1208 Frankford Ave., fettesauphilly.com

Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone

This Collingswood BYO is currently offering their Grill Master Month limited-time-only, four-course prix fixe menu for $85 per person. The menu will feature reimagined steakhouse favorites from now until this Sunday, June 18. Options span a chilled corn soup shooter, jumbo shrimp cocktail, loaded potato gnocchi, bone-in ribeye and banana foster bread pudding.

706 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, New Jersey, nunziosbyob.com

Iron Hill Brewery

Iron Hill Brewery will be celebrating dads and father figures all weekend long from Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18. For one, Iron Hill recently released their latest brew inspired by dad jokes, the Dad’s Got Jokes Juicy Lager, and also, a special menu titled Hoppy Father’s Day.

The specialty menu will include dishes like BBQ baby back ribs, char-grilled hanger steak, a grilled watermelon salad, scallops and bacon, and to end on a sweet note, bourbon peach cheesecake mousse. Each dish will be paired with their favorite dad pun, and also, some of their craft beers.

Multiple locations, ironhillbrewery.com

Dolce Italian

The Center City hotspot is celebrating Father’s Day in Philadelphia with indulgent Italian options, plus, free Amaro tastings (available now until the 18th.) The complimentary Amaro tasting flights act as an after-dinner digestif (perfect for pairing with the biscotti or vanilla gelato according to the venue) and Dads will be able to choose each flight from the three different Amaro categories.

1437 Chestnut St., dolceitalianrestaurant.com

Cantina La Martina

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. this Sunday, Cantina La Martina will be hosting a huge BBQ hosted by Chef Dionicio and his son/Cantina La Martina Sous Chef, Beto. Food and beverage specials span barbacoa platters, buckets of beers, pitchers of margaritas, wings, ribs and aguachiles. There will also be the Para el Jefe (aka “For the Boss”) tray, which comes with two whole fried red snappers, grilled octopus, ceviche mixto, shrimp chicharron, chicken wings, pork ribs, and grilled ribeye.

The celebration will also feature live entertainment and games like sandbag toss, jenga, foosball, and more outside in their Agave Garden for the competitive dads out there.

2800 D St., cantinalamartinapa.com

Cicala at The Divine Lorraine Hotel

Beginning at noon this Sunday, Cicala will be hosting a pizza pop-up on their outdoor patio. Walk-ins and reservations (on Resy) are available.

699 N. Broad St., cicalarestaurant.com

New Liberty Distillery

The South Kensington craft distillery is offering “Take Your Dad to the Distillery Day” on both Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

During select time slots on each day (4, 5, 6 and 7 p.m. on June 17, and noon, 1 and 2 p.m. on June 18) groups of up to 10 can enjoy an interactive distillery experience for $65 per person. While at the activation, groups will enjoy a customized whiskey tasting, a tour of the copper pot still, a look (and taste) of the barrel aging process led by distillery expert, and as an extra bonus, take home a bottle of Kinsey with a custom label.

Note, additionally, a $25/person ticket option is available that includes everything except the bottle of Kinsey.

1431 Cadwallader St., newlibertydistillery.com