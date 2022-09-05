At least 28 shot, nine fatally, over Labor Day weekend

At least nine people were killed and an additional 19 were injured by gunfire over Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.

The violence included a shooting that left a woman and a teenager dead and four other people wounded just before 1 a.m. on the 700 block of W. Russell Street in North Philadelphia, authorities said.

Officers who arrived at the scene found an unresponsive 33-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her head and right shoulder. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man who was shot several times was taken to Temple University Hospital and succumbed to his injuries at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Two men, ages 23 and 55, were listed in critical condition following the incident. Both were shot multiple times, investigators said.

Police said a 17-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man were also struck by gunfire and hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and investigators said the motive is unknown.

Later on Monday, just before 12:45 p.m., a 21-year-old man was gunned down on the 5200 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Olney, according to authorities.

In Overbrook, someone shot a 50-year-old man once in the back of his head at around 2 a.m. Monday on the 1700 block of N. 56th Street, police said. He died a short time later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old man died after being shot eight times at around 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a gas station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Mill Creek section of West Philadelphia, investigators said.

A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach at around 4 a.m. Sunday inside a house on the 800 block of E. Willard Street in Kensington, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died at around 4:45 a.m., according to authorities.

Investigators found a gun at the scene, but no arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of the killing.

On Saturday morning, just after 6:30 a.m., officers rushed a 45-year-old man to the hospital after he was shot several times on the 700 block of W. Cayuga Street in the Hunting Park neighborhood. He died minutes later.

Two men were killed when gunfire erupted at around 3 a.m. Saturday near the corner of 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue in Kingsessing, according to authorities.

Police said a man, described as between 20 and 30 years old, was shot once in the back of the head and died at the scene. The other victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

In Juniata, a 29-year-old man was apprehended after a double shooting that occurred at around 4:15 a.m. Monday on the 4300 block of Castor Avenue, investigators said.

A 31-year-old man was shot twice in the groin, and a 55-year-old man was struck in the ankle, police said. Both were later listed in stable condition.

Authorities said a 23-year-old man was in critical condition after he was shot in the head and back at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the 5700 block of Tacony Street in the Wissinoming section of Northeast Philadelphia.

About an hour earlier, a few blocks away on the 5800 block of Torresdale Avenue, someone shot a 22-year-old man in the lower back, police said. He is expected to physically recover.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks and left hip on the 1300 block of S. 49th Street in West Philadelphia, investigators said. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.