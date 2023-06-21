Chinese Lantern Festival dazzles again in 2023

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Philadelphia—and no, we’re not talking about the holidays.

The highly-anticipated Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is back this week in 2023, and it’s once again loaded with steel-framed and silk-wrapped giant lit-up artistic sculptures that brighten up the historic area of the city.

Construction began in late May for the festival, which will be open in the City of Brotherly Love from June 21 to Aug. 13 from 6 to 11 p.m. daily. Franklin Square goers should note that the park will close during these dates at 5 p.m. to prepare for the Festival’s 6 p.m. start time.

The lanterns are able to be viewed for free during the daytime, while a ticket is required for nighttime entrance after 6 p.m. (no re-entry). Advance tickets are also strongly recommended, with limited tickets for sale on-site for certain time slots, a release states.

In total, this year’s Chinese Lantern Festival features 34 lantern groupings with more than 1,500 individual lighted sculptures including a 100-foot long sea dragon, plus the fan favorite 164-foot long fire-breathing dragon—which has become one of the most notable attractions of the event, especially when it puffs out “smoke.”

While Philadelphians walk around the venue, there is something new to discover virtually at every corner. There are detailed lanterns, ones that move, ones that set the stage for a story, and even groupings that are interactive. For one, visitors can find out their fortune with just the push of a button, or, talk into a tree and a parrot will speak what you said right back to you.

There are also multiple pathways, providing an immersive experience in itself, plus plenty of mythical creatures, gardens, animals and gates, all lit up like it’s Christmas (just much more colorful) to find.

Entertainment-wise, Franklin Square’s notable fountain will be celebrating the Chinese Lantern Festival with its quintessential Fountain Show, which will feature “Little Apple” by Chopstick Brothers. During the show, fountain jets dance with lighting and music as LED lights set the stage, and Philadelphians will be able to catch it nightly at select times (6, 6:30, 7, 8, 8:30, 9:30 and 10 p.m.)

Stage shows will also take place at the Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square (head towards the massive dragon to find the stage to the right of it), at select times and will include face changing, Jiu-Jitsu acrobatics, plate spinning, Kung Fu tea and folk dance.

Face changing is a 300-year tradition of the Sichuanopera Opera where a performer changes masks quicker than the blink of an eye, while the Kung Fu tea uses a long-stem tea pot to perform a unique tea ceremony. Jar juggling, on the other hand, has performers juggling jars by lying on their back with feet in the air to rotate, flip, and twirl objects.

Throughout the venue, visitors can also find pieces for sale made from aluminum braiding, inner-bottle painting, and lantern painting.

Food-wise, the vendor Sang Kee will offer Chinese selections from one of Chinatown’s premiere restaurants including Dan Dan noodles, vegetable fried rice, steamed meat dumplings, fried shrimp wonton, General Tao’s chicken, coconut shrimp, vegan beef and more. Oishii, another vendor, will offer assorted Asian options from an array of cuisines including beef or veggie bao buns, Korean meatballs, fried ice cream, Thai iced tea and more.

And of course, classic comfort food such as waffle fries, cheesesteak egg rolls and the famous Cake Shake will also be served at SquareBurger.

The Dragon Beer Garden (open nightly until 10 p.m.), is back for 2023, and the space offers a variety of themed and flavorful cocktails including the Green Dragon, Flamingo Fiz, Pink Dragontail, Firecracker and several mocktails. While at the Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square, visitors can also ride the carousel, play mini golf, and check out the Pagoda gift shop for keepsakes and more.

And as a release states, in partnership with the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, local Chinatown businesses are providing discounts or special offers when guests show their ticket to the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival before or after visiting the Festival. Any one interested can look for the Panda Promotion poster in the window of the participating businesses, and a full list is available online.

More information can be found at historicphiladelphia.org/chineselanternfestival