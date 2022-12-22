The feature stories that shaped Philadelphia in 2022

The City of Brotherly Love spent the past year still on the upswing from the pandemic, and it seemed like the first time in a while that Philly felt “normal”. To take a look back, here are some of the feature stories that helped shape Philadelphia in 2022.

Center City SIPS made a return

Ah, SIPS. You either love or hate the annual event, but whatever side of the spectrum you fell on, the city’s largest cohesive happy hour made a grand return this summer for the first time since COVID.

What this very-Philly and very-popular event offers is a way for Philadelphians to converse in the middle of the week at a variety of venues offering drink and sometimes food specials (think half-priced apps) alongside staple cocktails (they rotate typically each year). This year, the 14-week event showcased Hornitos Tequila.

Philly Theatre Week puts spotlight back on arts

Theatre shows were still pulling their way back from a long and lonely hiatus due to COVID-19. But in 2022, Philly Theatre Week seemed to breathe life back into the world of cultural arts that was like a breath of fresh air for performers and audience members alike.

The 5th annual edition of this spirited extravaganza spanned 10 days with 64 organizations ultimately putting on a total of 85 shows in April. Philly Theatre Week also offered events for industry and professional development, shows featuring strong women, LGBTQ events, productions offering a chance to learn about other cultures, new works, premieres, musicals, classics, experimental theater and even audio experiences.

The city was full of pride

The month of June has always symbolized a celebration of the rainbow flag and all it represents in the City of Brotherly Love. Pride Month was met with a large celebration, but 2022 felt a little more heartfelt after restrictions kept most away from celebrating together for the past few years.

In Philadelphia, the city and neighboring outskirts showed up in full support and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with a parade, festival, citywide events, suburb activations and of course, restaurants and shops offered specials.

Music festivals shaped the summer

With crowds and musical events allowed back in Philadelphia, the city showed up to celebrate in multiple ways. Made in America is one of Philly’s most notable activations, and this summer ended on a high note with Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator as headliners.

The Adult Swim Festival and Block Party also made a debut in Fishtown with some local and national talent, but the summer really kicked off with the annual WAWA Welcome America with free concerts happening around the city and talent including Jason Derulo, Tori Kelly and more.

Philadelphians celebrated Red October and World Series run

The Fightin’ Phils’ surprised everyone this year as the official 2022 underdogs of the World Series. After making it into the playoffs as the Wild Card pick, the team made it all the way to the end against the Houston Astros.

Although they ultimately didn’t win the title, the spirit of the city was lifted and everyone came together to watch, celebrate and cheer on our team in a series of amazing and nail-biting games this year.

Street festivals came back bigger than ever

Street festivals go with Philly like cheese goes with steak, and 2022 was a year full of them. The community was itching to get back into the celebration spirit this years with staples like the Italian Market Festival, Old City Fest, the 2nd Street Festival, East Passyunk’s Annual Car Show/Festival and much more.

South Street was home to many festivals this year, including Brauhaus Schmitz’s Oktoberfest celebration, the annual South Street Festival and the Philly AIDS Thrift Block Party as well.

PFF celebrated its 31st year back in person

The Philadelphia Film Festival made a huge in-person transition this year after the pandemic left the past few go-arounds virtually all virtual. 2022’s line-up of films and events spanned a variety of different genres, activations and star-studded power.

Highlights included the World premieres of two films, North American premieres of two films and the United States premieres of five films with the festival ultimately showcasing more than 130 feature-length and short films. The line-up was chosen from multiple international festivals throughout the year.

Two world premieres brought life to the FI

The Franklin Institute is a staple in this city. And to make the comeback of events and the resurgence of new cultural activations truly special, the FI became home to the highly anticipated World Premiere of ‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition.’ This particular exhibit, followed the popular book and movie series, and took a peek at its history—which spans over two decades with 7 books, 8 movies and other feature-length and literary spinoffs.

People came from all over to see what the multi-room and immersive experience offered. And although it’s now closed, in November, the FI announced it will now become home to another World Premiere—Disney100: The Exhibition,’ which will open at the FI on Feb. 18, 2023.