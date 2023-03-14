Where to cheer and sip for March Madness in Philadelphia

It’s officially time to start celebrating March Madness in Philadelphia, and we’ve got the scoop on where to go in the City of Brotherly Love to watch all of the action.

Brewerytown Food Hall

The spacious new venue from Glu Hospitality will be offering different specials during the tournament in their bi-level establishment—including $20 Two Robber buckets and $15 Bud Light pitchers.

Additionally, the menu, ordered at the counter or at the table via QR code, will include food from Glu Hospitality’s Figo Ristorante, Figo Pizzeria, Izakaya by Yanaga, 1225 Raw, Leda’s Cocktail Lounge, Tiny’s Burger Joint, and Hunnies Crispy Chicken, all under the supervision of culinary director Hee “Chino” Chang.

1363 N. 31st Street, btownfoodhall.com

Cavanaugh’s

Both Cavs’ locations in Headhouse and Rittenhouse Square are celebrating March Madness in Philadelphia with a variety of different specials. The brand’s Headhouse location will offer $2 off wings, $4 Miller Lite cans and more in their space, which houses 30+ TVs, 6 separate bars, and private party space available. Then, in Rittenhouse, Cav’s will be offering $6 Corona Premiers, $20 Bud Light buckets and $6 Hornitos Tequila drinks while having sound for the games during the span of the tournament.

Multiple locations, cavsrittenhouse.com and cavsheadhouse.com

Craft Hall

While at Craft Hall—which houses a 140-square-foot and 60-square-foot LED video wall for games—Philadelphians can also find a variety of specials. And the offerings fit the occasion, with 2 specials each week in a competition against a current menu item, and the highest selling moves on to next round. Specials for the Bracket One includes brisket tacos for $12 made with pickled red cabbage, avocado, crispy cheese, cilantro, and pineapple BBQ, versus potato skins $13 (GF) made with brisket, horseradish cream, cheddar and scallion.

901 N. Delaware Ave., crafthallphilly.com

Chickie’s and Pete’s

For March Madness in Philadelphia, this citywide favorite will be offering all the games and action of the college basketball tournament, plus All-You-Can-Eat packages on Thursday March 16, and Friday, March 17, from noon to 4 p.m. only.

While there, visitors can feast on all-you-can-eat Chickie’s and Pete’s classic wings, Chickie’s tenders, shrimp, plus steaming red, white or Sicilian mussels, and Crab Fries for $29.99 to $39.99 depending on the location. Additionally, packages include All You Can Eat and Drink Budweiser or Bud Light drafts and Pepsi.

Multiple locations, chickiesandpetes.com

Tradesman’s

This Center City hotspot is hosting a launch party on Thursday, March 16, to kick off March Madness in Philadelphia. Doors open at noon and while there, visitors can enjoy a six-foot-long cheesesteak, two beer buckets and one bucket of wings for $99. As a release states, for other games during March Madness, fans can order Miller Lite XL Buckets with eight beers for $35, plus buy one, get one snacks including BBQ brussel sprouts, Philly cheesesteak spring rolls, smoked wings (BBQ, maple-sriracha, garlic or buffalo), nachos, mac and cheese, chicken tenders and fries, sweet potato fries and pickled deviled eggs.

1322 Chestnut Street, craftconceptsgroup.com

Evil Genius Beer Company

The Fishtown brewery will be offering a giant bracket to track all of the games, plus Evil Genius will host an ESPN Bracket Challenge. Entry to the challenge is free and brackets are available now. Winners will receive a $50 gift card and swag, and more information can be found online.

1727 N. Front Street, evilgeniusbeer.com

Parx Casino

March Madness happens to fall on the one year anniversary of Bet Parx, and there will be a celebration at Parx Casino Sportsbook in Bensalem. On Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17, for the first two days of Round 1 in the big tournament, there will be food and drink specials, bet giveaways and lots of swag. Visitors who are 21+ can also meet “Philly Hoops Royalty” Jameer Nelson in person on Friday, March 17, from 2 to 4 p.m.

2999 Street Road, Bensalem, parxcasino.com

Off The Rail

Philadelphians can also head to Media to check out some of the tournament. Off The Rail is currently offering both food and drink specials for the occasion. Food specials include wings for $1 each (hot, mild, garlic parmesan, honey hot, BBQ, sweet jalapeño, and honey chipotle). The bar, on the other hand, will offer $3 domestic beers and $5 wines during all games including Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, and Processo. Domestic beers include Bud Light and Budweiser, Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Michelob Ultra and Yuengling. All specials will be dine-in only and available during each game and the bar will open early for the first round of games.

109 W. State Street, Media, offtherailmedia.com